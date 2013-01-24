Search terms
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For that modern, high-end style, customize your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a color temperature of up to 6,500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.
Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism - built-in fan and an aluminum heatsink with anonizing coating - these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.
Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electonics into the body allowing more space for bulb in the headlamp and hence faciliting easy fit. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows to take the out the center ring from top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.
The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using the adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.
Philips Ultinon Essential LED is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems. Reach out to anyone of our authorized partners or call center for further details.
With over 100 years of automotive lighting experience, Philips lighting ensures that our Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.
Because H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, you can sometimes have trouble fitting LED lights but not with Philips Ultinon Essential LEDs. Optional Philips LED connector rings ensure they fit the largest selection of car models, so you can buy Philips LEDs with peace of mind.
