Philips SpeedPro Max and Philips SpeedPro Vacuum Cleaners may look similar, but they have significant differences, especially on the inside. Philips SpeedPro and Philips SpeedPro Max have a different motor, electronics and nozzles. As a result, nozzles for your Philips SpeedPro Max do not fit and/or will not work with the Philips SpeedPro Vacuum and vice versa. All other accessories, such as the crevice tool and car cleaning kit, are compatible with both SpeedPro and SpeedPro Max Vacuum Cleaners.