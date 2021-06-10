If your Philips NutriU app is crashing, we are here to help. Find out below how to easily solve this yourself.
My Philips NutriU app closed or crashed
Old version installed
If you have an old version installed, your NutriU app might not be working as it should.
Please make sure that you have downloaded and installed the latest version of the app.
Unexpected error
If your NutriU app has crashed and you do have the latest version installed, then your app is experiencing an unexpected error. To solve this, please restart your phone.
If the problem persists after restarting your phone, then we recommend that you reinstall the app (uninstall it completely and then install it again).