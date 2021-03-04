Home
HD8743/15 Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8743/15

I cannot insert the brew group into my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

If you are unable to insert the brew group into your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, set the brew group in neutral position and try to reinsert it

The brew group is not in neutral position

Before you try to insert the brew group, ensure that it is set in neutral position. The brew group is in neutral position when the arrow on the yellow cylinder on the side of the brew group is aligned with the black arrow and “N.“. The yellow hook on the side also needs to be in the upright position (see image for reference).

To set the brew group in a neutral position and reinsert it into the machine, follow the steps below:

  1. Leave the brew group out and close the service door. Place all other parts back into the machine (drip tray/coffee grounds container, water tank).
  2. Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you no longer hear any sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds).
  3. Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any action such as opening the service door/removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use.
  4. Set the brew group in a neutral position before inserting it. To set the brew group in a neutral position, first push down the lever until it is in contact with the base of the brew group (see image 1), then check if the yellow hook is in the uppermost position. If not, push it upwards (see image 2)
  5. Open the service door and slide the brew group back into the machine along the guiding rails until it locks into position.
  6. Close the service door and switch the machine OFF and back ON.

Note: Instructions may differ depending on your specific espresso machine's model. For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual.

Philips espresso machine brew group
