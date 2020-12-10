See instructions below on how to clean the classic milk frother.

Daily clean: Remove the external part of the classic milk frother and rinse it with water. Make sure you also clean the tiny hole. If it looks clogged, insert a needle in it to unclog it.

Remove the external part of the classic milk frother and rinse it with water. Make sure you also clean the tiny hole. If it looks clogged, insert a needle in it to unclog it. Monthly clean: Use Philips milk circuit cleaner (CA6705) to prevent the milk circuit from clogging.

For the classic milk frother with a knob, also make sure that you remove the knob when cleaning under the tap and dry the parts before assembly.

