United in Motherhood: Moms Supporting Each Other on Breastfeeding Journeys

Manila, Philippines – Even as life continues to move after the onset of COVID-19, the journey of motherhood in the time of this pandemic has its challenges. With most of time spent at home, away from loved ones, technology makes it possible for moms to connect with each other and find the support they need in these unprecedented times.
Philips AVENT, one of the world’s leading mother and childcare brands, organized a Virtual Mommy Meetup last April 21 – drawing on the belief that together, families can embrace motherhood through its highs and lows. During the event, moms elaborated on the range of difficulties involved in raising children in a pandemic. However, many mothers celebrated the learning experiences that translated into moments of parenting success. The meetup, which was once again by Patty Laurel, served not only as a support group for expectant mothers, but also an educational platform and open forum for mothers to seek guidance as they progress through motherhood.
The meetup also featured a discussion led by birthing coach Chiqui Brosas-Hahn, covering topics of pregnancy, breastfeeding, and motherhood in our current situation. The brand brought mothers of all kinds together as well – with mom-to-mom conversations headlined by influencer and mother-to-be Camille Co, Philips AVENT aims to give all moms the knowledge and equipment needed to give their children the best start in life.
I’m ready to take on the challenges ahead. I mean, I’m already going into this armed with so much information from professionals, friends and books. I fully understand how difficult yet rewarding the road ahead will be
Camille
As a new mom, it’s nice to know I have a reliable partner in Philips AVENT.
Electric Breast Pump inspired by baby’s natural feeding process
“In these times, mothers must always safeguard the health of their children from the earliest stages of life,” says Chiqui. “While breastfeeding is a unique and beautiful journey, it’s not always going to be easy. It can be time intensive and women can experience difficulties with latching, discomfort, or nipple soreness.”
The Philips AVENT Electric Breast Pump enables women to express comfortably and efficiently, while maintaining the benefits of feeding their baby breast milk. Its one-size-fits-all soft, silicone shield gently adjusts to 99.98% of nipple sizes up to 30mm1, so mothers can feel confident that this is the right feeding solution for them. It has Natural Motion Technology that uses frequency, intensity and nipple stimulation for pumping that is simple, fast and gentle2.
“Being a mom, juggling the demands of work and motherhood can be quite the task. With the need to find reliable solutions to help give our children a healthy start, I’m proud to say that by combining scientific knowledge with an innovation-focused vision, Philips AVENT has developed a feeding solution that adapts to the mother,“
Maite Uy
Business development manager, Philips Philippines.
“We are thankful for these moms who participated in our meetup event. We hope to continue to offer a source of comfort and care for moms everywhere raising their children in these unprecedented times. We aim to get Filipino moms to always be #UpForTheChallenge of motherhood, and we at Philips AVENT will always be steadfast in our commitment to supporting and guiding moms through every step of motherhood,” Uy added.
The Philips AVENT Electric Breast Pump is available at the Philips flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee
