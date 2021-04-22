United in Motherhood: Moms Supporting Each Other on Breastfeeding Journeys

Manila, Philippines – Even as life continues to move after the onset of COVID-19, the journey of motherhood in the time of this pandemic has its challenges. With most of time spent at home, away from loved ones, technology makes it possible for moms to connect with each other and find the support they need in these unprecedented times.

Philips AVENT, one of the world’s leading mother and childcare brands, organized a Virtual Mommy Meetup last April 21 – drawing on the belief that together, families can embrace motherhood through its highs and lows. During the event, moms elaborated on the range of difficulties involved in raising children in a pandemic. However, many mothers celebrated the learning experiences that translated into moments of parenting success. The meetup, which was once again by Patty Laurel, served not only as a support group for expectant mothers, but also an educational platform and open forum for mothers to seek guidance as they progress through motherhood.

The meetup also featured a discussion led by birthing coach Chiqui Brosas-Hahn, covering topics of pregnancy, breastfeeding, and motherhood in our current situation. The brand brought mothers of all kinds together as well – with mom-to-mom conversations headlined by influencer and mother-to-be Camille Co, Philips AVENT aims to give all moms the knowledge and equipment needed to give their children the best start in life.