Enjoy effortless garment care anywhere with the new Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer

Manila, Philippines – When it comes to housework, discovering a more efficient way to keep your place in order is always welcome. Even with all the time spent at home these days, cleaning the house can be extremely time-consuming and tiring.
The same goes for keeping our clothes tidy and clean. We know looking your best matters to you, but your time is precious. Ironing and steaming clothes can take a great amount of time and effort.
That’s why, for those looking for an easy and quick garment care solution, the new Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer is perfect for you! You can look great at a fraction of the time and cost. The Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer is a portable solution that provides effortless garment care anywhere for only Php3,599. This handheld steamer will show you that steaming can be hassle-free and fun too!
The handheld steamer comes with a detachable 100ml water tank, so you can steam up a full outfit without the need to refill. You’ll be ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds and you’ll be finished in no-time. Expect no waiting, no hassle with the Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer that can achieve perfect results faster than you ever imagined. It is also safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments as its steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning - a great solution even for delicate fabrics like silk.
When you’re in a rush, there’s no need to set up an ironing board. Simply hang the clothes that need de-wrinkling and steam away! With the Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer, you’re re-assured of fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. The handheld steamer is light, compact, and foldable for easy usage and storage. It even comes with a chic pouch, useful for when you are on the go or just to easily store at home.
However, your clothes aren’t the only things at home that can benefit from having this steamer. With more people on the lookout for good life hacks that help make housework easier, here are three surprising ways the Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer can be used:
1. Sanitizing your furniture and linens
Thanks to its 1000W of power, the Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam – killing 99% of bacteria and 100% of dust mites1. The hot steam can help deep-clean your curtains, bed sheets, carpets, couches, and more – potentially creating a healthier environment for you and your family.
2. Keeping windows and mirrors clean
Looking for an efficient way to clean glass surfaces with minimal smudging and streaks? Fire up the Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer to help clean your windows and mirrors without leaving lint, smudges, and streaks behind.
3. De-greasing your cookware
Cooked up a delicious meal but dreading the cleanup that comes after? Loosen up the grease settled on your pots and pans with the Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer. Just aim at the greasy area, wait for the grease to loosen up, and wipe away – making dishwashing and cleanup much easier.
At Philips, we believe your clothes are important, when they look and feel great – so do you. Through our innovative solutions, Philips can ensure that your clothes are perfectly cared for – with as little effort as possible.” With the Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 Series, the key to easy de-wrinkling both at home and while on the go is in your hands.
Maite Uy
Business development manager, Philips Philippines.
Enjoy effortless garment care anywhere with the Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 Series. Philips Home Living products are available on Lazada and Shopee.
1Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.
