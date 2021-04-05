The link between oral health and overall health has never been clearer

Philips is committed to supporting people’s health across the health continuum for the long term
Philips is committed to supporting people’s health across the health continuum for the long term
Philips is one of the only global health technology companies that’s uniquely positioned to deliver on holistic healthcare solutions across the entire continuum and fully committed to deliver on the quadruple aim,” said Ashwin Chari, country manager of Philips Philippines. “We are committed to fostering discussion on oral health, contributing to the understanding of the connections between oral health and overall health. We are actively supporting dental professionals in providing patients with the research, tools and knowledge they need to support their health.”
Ashwin Chari
Country manager of Philips Philippines.
Today, more than a year into the pandemic, people are more attentive, aware and interested in their health and the role of preventative care than ever before. With this comes a greater responsibility for oral healthcare practitioners, industry leaders and researchers to meet patients’ needs and support their health goals.
Despite the surge of interest in preventative oral healthcare since the onset of the pandemic, people have been slow to return to the dental chair . A recent survey reports that 67% of Americans are worried about the negative long-term health consequences of delaying routine dental appointments .
While seeking treatment through digital health tools is not a replacement for essential, in-person appointments and treatment, it can play a pivotal role in improving patient experiences, addressing social disparities in health by expanding access to care, as well as improving long-term oral health outcomes. Telehealth tools also allow dental practitioners to personalize care while monitoring the progression of oral health conditions like gum disease, or follow up on post-treatment homecare. Philips is committed to improving the holistic health of all lifestyles. Here are some key oral health care tools that anyone can use to instantly take one step forward towards prevention:
The pandemic has increased people’s interest in their health and further empowered them to proactively seek out ways to improve it, “Given the relationship between oral and overall health, maintaining good oral health not only ensures a healthy mouth, but plays an important role in prevention and control of chronic conditions, leading to a healthier life. We will continue to invest in solutions and innovations to support consumers goals in preventative care and oral health.”
Maite Uy
Business development manager of Philips Personal Health.
Good Oral Health Leads to Benefits Beyond a Healthy Mouth
People today want to be more in control of their own health and are more attuned to getting the support and information they need online, from apps, and from connected products. Yet there are gaps in both their knowledge and daily commitment to good oral hygiene, and they need help along the way. Depending on lifestage, patient’s oral health concerns can evolve from plaque removal and aesthetics to larger concerns around gum health and disease. Too often, by the time they begin thinking about gum health, it’s too late. Multiple studies have revealed linkages between periodontal diseases and certain systemic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease3.
Prevention is key. Along with professional deep cleaning, good daily brushing and interdental cleaning are critical. It’s also important for patients to have regular conversations with their dentist about oral health issues and the linkage to their overall health.
With the worldwide goal of improving the lives of 2.5 billion people a year by 2030, this is just one of the many ways Philips is committed to supporting people’s health across the health continuum for the long term.
You can get the Sonicare series on the Philips Personal Care’s Shopee and Lazada flagship stores.
For more information about Philips Sonicare and the Philips Sonicare portfolio, please visit www.philips.com.ph.
The link between oral health and overall health has never been clearer