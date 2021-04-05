The link between oral health and overall health has never been clearer

Today, more than a year into the pandemic, people are more attentive, aware and interested in their health and the role of preventative care than ever before. With this comes a greater responsibility for oral healthcare practitioners, industry leaders and researchers to meet patients’ needs and support their health goals.

Despite the surge of interest in preventative oral healthcare since the onset of the pandemic, people have been slow to return to the dental chair . A recent survey reports that 67% of Americans are worried about the negative long-term health consequences of delaying routine dental appointments .

While seeking treatment through digital health tools is not a replacement for essential, in-person appointments and treatment, it can play a pivotal role in improving patient experiences, addressing social disparities in health by expanding access to care, as well as improving long-term oral health outcomes. Telehealth tools also allow dental practitioners to personalize care while monitoring the progression of oral health conditions like gum disease, or follow up on post-treatment homecare. Philips is committed to improving the holistic health of all lifestyles. Here are some key oral health care tools that anyone can use to instantly take one step forward towards prevention:

For an optimal clean, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Sonic electric toothbrush (Php10,500.00) removes surface stains and reveals a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week. Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

2. Philips’ unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline. Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. To assist in interdental cleaning, the Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner (Php7,950.00) guarantees healthier gums in just two weeks. Philips’ unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline. Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.