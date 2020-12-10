Conversations about Motherhood and embracing the New Normal

Reliable and trustworthy partner for today’s modern parent



As we face an unfamiliar situation head-on, it’s always good to cover all the bases. While we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine to be created, it’s advisable for parents to continue staying on top of their children’s health, as well as ensure they are protected head-to-toe with other available, healthy solutions. Being proactive is every mom’s priority when it comes to keeping their kids healthy and strong, and Philips AVENT has been listening, learning, and innovating in partnership with parents – all with the mission to help give babies the best start in life.



To fit parents and babies' unique needs, Philips AVENT shared a few innovations that can empower moms to step #UpForTheChallenge of motherhood:



Anti-Colic Bottle [SC810/27]: Formerly the Philips AVENT Classic+ Bottle, the newly named Anti-Colic bottle solves parents' colic concerns with a built-in valve to vent air away from the baby's tummy. Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort, the Philips AVENT Anti-colic bottle results in 60% less fussing.

1 of harmful germs without using chemicals, ensuring your baby bottles are sterile. It efficiently sterilizes your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps, and soothers in the included small basket. The sterilizer also has a slender design that won't take up much space. Philips AVENT 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer [SCF284/02] which uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9%of harmful germs without using chemicals, ensuring your baby bottles are sterile. It efficiently sterilizes your bottles and accessories by putting teats, caps, and soothers in the included small basket. The sterilizer also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

Reduce pain when pumping milk with the Philips AVENT Natural Twin Pump [SCF303/01] , after all, your milk flows easily when you’re comfortable and relaxed. Soothe the pain with the Philips AVENT Breast pads , which absorb moisture away from the skin, making it a bit more comfortable after breastfeeding.

“Being a mom myself, I know how difficult it is to juggle work and motherhood. That’s why it’s important to find a partner we can trust and rely on when it comes to making sure we are giving our kids a healthy start. I’m so proud to say that Philips AVENT combines scientific knowledge and product innovation to develop feeding solutions that address the challenges of today’s modern parents,” said Maite Uy, business development manager, Philips Philippines.

“We are thankful for these moms who participated in the conversation. We hope that we were able to be a source of comfort and care for moms everywhere dealing with this new normal as we move to 2021. We hope that our Filipino moms are now ready and always #UpForTheChallenge of motherhood. Rest assured that we, Philips AVENT, will always be guiding moms through every step of their motherhood journey – making it easier and more enjoyable,” Uy added.

The Philips AVENT products are available in all leading baby stores nationwide and the Philips AVENT Official Shopee Store. For more information about Philips AVENT, click here: https://www.philips.com.ph/

1 Retrieved from https://www.philips.com.ph/c-p/SCF922_03/avent-2-in-1-electric-steam-sterilizer