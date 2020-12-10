Conversations about Motherhood and embracing the New Normal

- Philips AVENT prepares Filipino Moms to be #UpForTheChallenge and to love every moment of motherhood in the new normal
Manila, Philippines – Navigating the “new normal” can be tough. Patience, care, flexibility, the strength of character, determination, and a good sense of humor are all certainly helpful attributes and, right now, there’s one community with all these qualities in abundance – moms!
Philips AVENT, one of the world’s leading mother and childcare brands, organized a virtual meetup with other moms, actively supporting them through their journey in the new normal. Philips AVENT believes that together, families can embrace motherhood through its highs and lows, especially given the observation that more moms are turning to each other for guidance and emotional support.
During the virtual meet up, moms agreed that parenting during the global pandemic has been extra challenging. They expressed having days where things are great and they look forward to spending more time with their families. However, they’ve also had days where they’d rather get in their car and drive very, very far away.
Working and ‘just’ parenting
Raising a child has never been more difficult – staying home as the hours pass by can feel mentally, emotionally, and physically draining. During the virtual discussion, mommy participants realized that there is no right way to homeschool your kids in the middle of a pandemic, and that isn’t something to beat themselves up over.
“There's no perfect way to get all your work done, keep everyone fed, and be a great spouse and parent. Some days will be good, and others will be horrible. I hope there are more of the former, but that you give yourself some understanding during the latter,” said Divine Lee, a mom influencer and user of Philips AVENT.
“As you navigate parenthood during these very weird, uncertain times – tapping in and out of work and juggling the demands of children who are equally bewildered – remember that it can get tough to manage, and all you can do is try your best. On some days, your parenthood struggles may translate into productivity, happiness, and academic achievements. Other days, simply trying to be a good parent may result in lots of frustration. But that’s okay. Let the kids watch a little extra TV while you drink your eighth cup of coffee and scroll through Instagram. We all have ups and downs and manage in different ways,” she added.
Reliable and trustworthy partner for today’s modern parent
As we face an unfamiliar situation head-on, it’s always good to cover all the bases. While we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine to be created, it’s advisable for parents to continue staying on top of their children’s health, as well as ensure they are protected head-to-toe with other available, healthy solutions. Being proactive is every mom’s priority when it comes to keeping their kids healthy and strong, and Philips AVENT has been listening, learning, and innovating in partnership with parents – all with the mission to help give babies the best start in life.
To fit parents and babies' unique needs, Philips AVENT shared a few innovations that can empower moms to step #UpForTheChallenge of motherhood:
“Being a mom myself, I know how difficult it is to juggle work and motherhood. That’s why it’s important to find a partner we can trust and rely on when it comes to making sure we are giving our kids a healthy start. I’m so proud to say that Philips AVENT combines scientific knowledge and product innovation to develop feeding solutions that address the challenges of today’s modern parents,” said Maite Uy, business development manager, Philips Philippines.
“We are thankful for these moms who participated in the conversation. We hope that we were able to be a source of comfort and care for moms everywhere dealing with this new normal as we move to 2021. We hope that our Filipino moms are now ready and always #UpForTheChallenge of motherhood. Rest assured that we, Philips AVENT, will always be guiding moms through every step of their motherhood journey – making it easier and more enjoyable,” Uy added.
The Philips AVENT products are available in all leading baby stores nationwide and the Philips AVENT Official Shopee Store. For more information about Philips AVENT, click here: https://www.philips.com.ph/
