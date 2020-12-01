Creating the Christmas Spirit at Home

Manila, Philippines – This holiday season may continue to one in quarantine as the 2020 comes to an end. The pandemic may have dampened some Christmas spirit as we anticipate virtual gatherings with friends and family. Taking care of our health has become increasingly important as thousands of Filipinos are still in fear of contracting COVID-19. On top of that, gift-giving may be a more stressful endeavor for many of us because of the distance challenges we may encounter. However, you can still create special moments with your loved ones – in fact, there are plenty of ways to keep the Christmas spirit while in the safety of your home.

Here are a few things you can do to make virtual gatherings and at-home holiday celebrations more meaningful: