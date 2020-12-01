Home
Dec 01, 2020

Creating the Christmas Spirit at Home

 

  • Forget the stress of gift-giving and treat yourself and your loved ones with Philips

Manila, Philippines – This holiday season may continue to one in quarantine as the 2020 comes to an end. The pandemic may have dampened some Christmas spirit as we anticipate virtual gatherings with friends and family. Taking care of our health has become increasingly important as thousands of Filipinos are still in fear of contracting COVID-19. On top of that, gift-giving may be a more stressful endeavor for many of us because of the distance challenges we may encounter. However, you can still create special moments with your loved ones – in fact, there are plenty of ways to keep the Christmas spirit while in the safety of your home.

 

Here are a few things you can do to make virtual gatherings and at-home holiday celebrations more meaningful:

image
Glamming up for a virtual party can definitely make the moment feel more special. Bring out your holiday outfit, put on your favorite makeup, and pamper your hair with the Philips KeraShine straightener HP8316/00 (PHP 4,000.00). Its ionic technology and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and minimizes damage. Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine. All that matters now is that you look and feel good, even if it’s just for a night! 
Make your man feel special and encourage him to take care of himself. The Philips Hair clipper series 3000 HC3520/15 (PHP 3,999.00) is a great gift that he will definitely love – it has DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades that clip twice as fast, making it both efficient and easy to use. Its Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so he can finish his style in one go. The innovative comb prevents hair from getting stuck in the clipper, so you can continue cutting your hair, from start to finish, without interruption. Tell him to say goodbye to cuts and nicks!
image
image
Creating homemade, healthy dishes is a great way to spruce things up with the family. Skip the usual fast food binge and eat guilt-free using the Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9228/10 (PHP 15,999.00). Using its Rapid Air Technology and 80% less oil, you won’t need to fret over consuming unhealthy amounts of fat. Spending time with your family in a stress and fat free environment will bring about the Christmas spirit without all the extra calories!
Spending time with your family every single day can start to feel mundane,  which is why it’s the perfect opportunity to dress up and make the holidays feel more exciting. It’s time to get out of your pajamas and put on that outfit you haven’t worn in months! Be sure to use the Philips Steam & Go Handheld garment steamer GC350/40  (PHP 3,599.00) for quick crease removal at the touch of your hand. Clothes steamers gently penetrate even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Looking and feeling fresh is something your whole family can look forward to. 
image
image
Another way you can uplift your mood is to maintain a clean home environment. Not only is it beneficial for your mental health – it heightens your focus and attention span as well. The Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless with Power Cyclone 5 FC9351/01  (PHP11,999.00) provides 20% higher suction power for a better clean. It delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology and advanced bucket design. Efficient cleaning is the way to go – it saves you lots of time and physical energy to use for other activities!
Treat the kids once in a while to some Christmas sweet treats, with a healthy twist! Try substituting white sugar with coconut sugar and adding oatmeal to your cookies. These little ingredient changes can make all the difference, protecting them from cavities too. Try out Philips Sonicare For Kids HX6231/03 (PHP 4,000.00), with its KidTimer and easy clip-on brush heads. Encourage them to stay on Santa’s Nice List and by practicing good hygiene and oral health care habits.
image
image
For all the new moms out there, it’s important to find comfortable and convenient ways to get through the busy Christmas season. Consider trying out the Philips Avent Natural Twin electrical breast pump SCF303/01 (PHP 25,000.00), is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression. The pump’s rhythmic wave technology creates an expression cycle just like the way a baby naturally draws and swallows milk at the breast for fast and effectively generating milk flow. Pumping time is now reduced and the expressing experience feels more natural and comfortable. Because it’s so easy to stress out over the holidays, remember to take a break every now and then and think about how memorable your baby’s first Christmas will be.  
Husbands and new dads – we all know how hectic things can get for your wives during the Christmas season. Having to juggle holiday to-dos with your baby’s daily needs can be very tiring for her. Consider surprising her with the Philips Avent Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent Gift set SCD807/00 (PHP 3,999.75) to ease her worries for your baby - the AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air, and the teat stays full of milk for upright feeding (even when horizontal). Reducing the air your baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas, and reflux, giving your partner less things to stress over during the holiday season.
image
image
It’s easy for families to feel anxious these days because of the new normal. Any interaction outside of your home can be risky, even with the proper safety measures. Ensure a stress and worry-free environment and try out the Philips Series 800 Air Purifier AC0820/10 (PHP 12,999.00). It’s a small yet effective device that removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um, bringing clean air to your home in a compact and simple way. It’s also got an intelligent auto purification mode, powered by a professional grade sensor that automatically senses and reacts to even slightest change in the air. Your family can safely say goodbye to indoor air pollution this Christmas season!

Philips aims to make home a better place to be this Christmas, providing the tools and support for people to take care of what matters the most during a time of warmth and appreciation. Although many of us will be stuck indoors until the end of the year, there are still plenty of ways to express love, appreciation and gratefulness online. Let’s never forget the reason for the season!

 

Make special moments with your family through special gifts from Philips. Philips Home Living and Personal Care tools are available in Lazada, Shopee, Shop SM and Watsons online.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

