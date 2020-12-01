Creating the Christmas Spirit at Home

- Forget the stress of gift-giving and treat yourself and your loved ones with Philips
Manila, Philippines – This holiday season may continue to one in quarantine as the 2020 comes to an end. The pandemic may have dampened some Christmas spirit as we anticipate virtual gatherings with friends and family. Taking care of our health has become increasingly important as thousands of Filipinos are still in fear of contracting COVID-19. On top of that, gift-giving may be a more stressful endeavor for many of us because of the distance challenges we may encounter. However, you can still create special moments with your loved ones – in fact, there are plenty of ways to keep the Christmas spirit while in the safety of your home.
Here are a few things you can do to make virtual gatherings and at-home holiday celebrations more meaningful:
Philips aims to make home a better place to be this Christmas, providing the tools and support for people to take care of what matters the most during a time of warmth and appreciation. Although many of us will be stuck indoors until the end of the year, there are still plenty of ways to express love, appreciation and gratefulness online. Let’s never forget the reason for the season!
Make special moments with your family through special gifts from Philips. Philips Home Living and Personal Care tools are available in Lazada, Shopee, Shop SM and Watsons online.
