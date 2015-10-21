Company profile

Home
Improving Filipinos lives through meaningful innovations

 

Philips is a global company which delivers meaningful innovations that improve people’s health and well-being. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we have a multinational workforce in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company is the market leader in cardiac care, acute care and home healthcare, energy efficient lighting solutions and new lighting applications, as well as lifestyle products for personal well-being with strong leadership positions in male shaving and grooming, portable entertainment and oral healthcare.

Our health and well-being focus extends beyond our products and services to include the way we work: engaging our employees; focusing our social investment in communities on education in energy efficiency and healthy lifestyles; reducing the environmental impact of our products and processes; and driving sustainability throughout our supply chain. Our health and well-being offering is powered by our three sectors: Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting.
Philips Electronics and Lighting, Inc. (PELI), the national organization of Philips in the Philippines began its operations in 1918 and has gone a long way from just focusing on lighting products and short-wave radios. Armed with the determination to move forward, and the passion to revolutionize the industry, PELI was able to transform itself to become a respected leader in innovative lighting solutions, providing a diverse range of lamps and luminaires that suit a wide variety of necessities.

 

Over the years, PELI was also able to diversify its business, and successfully foray into the provision of consumer lifestyle and healthcare solutions, espousing the global objective to becoming the leading company in health and well-being.

 

With a workforce of approximately 120 employees, PELI continues to strive to live up to its objective of improving people’s lives through meaningful innovations. It continues to offer products that combine sense and simplicity, with the end goal of providing superior value to its customers.

 

PELI’s ultimate goal is to become and remain a highly-respected world-class lighting, health, and well-being company that is committed to deliver excellent value to its employees, its clients, its stakeholders, as well as the society. As such, the company actively strives to consistently implement sustainable health and livelihood programs that can uplift the lives of Filipinos.

Rethinking the future

 

Our transition towards a circular economy

 

